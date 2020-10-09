2020 French Open: Dream falls short, as Alex Eala shown door at girls’ semis

Alex Eala of the Philippines saw her brilliant run in the 2020 French Open end when the 15-year-old lost to Elsa Jacquemot of France 6-3, 6-2 in the girls’ singles semifinals on Friday.

Alina Charaeva defeated Polina Kudermetova 6-7 (7), 6-2, 7-5 in a Russian semifinal duel to set up the title clash with Jacquemot.

The 17-year-old Frenchwoman, a first-time semifinalist at Roland Garros like Eala, broke Eala’s serve to go up 3-2 then did it again to end the first set in 28 minutes.

Neither player held serve as the second set began 2-2, before Jacquemot took control the rest of the way.

Their match lasted 64 minutes.

Before Eala, the last juniors player from the Philippines to reach the singles semifinals of a major tournament was Felix Barrientos.

Eala has shown promise in the international circuit, and many believe her girls’ doubles title with Indonesian playing partner Priska Nugroho at this year’s Australian Open would be the start of something big.

While Eala made an early exit in doubles play in Paris, she progressed well into the singles tournament but couldn’t sustain her pursuit of what would have been a historic appearance in a Grand Slam final.