UAAP: UST Tigresses overwhelm La Salle to stay unbeaten

UAAP Media.

MANILA -- An off game from Kent Pastrana could not keep University of Santo Tomas from cruising to its third straight win in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament on Sunday.

The Tigresses led wire-to-wire in a 91-57 demolition of De La Salle University on their home floor at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Senior guard Tacky Tacatac scored 17 of her 25 points in the first half to set the tone for the Tigresses, while also adding three assists and three rebounds. Brigitte Santos added 14 points, six assists, six steals, and five rebounds.

Kent Pastrana, who was the UAAP Season 82 Rookie of the Year when she was still with La Salle, had a stunted performance, tallying just two points, three rebounds, and three steals despite averaging 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.5 steals prior to the game.

But even with Pastrana missing all nine of her field goals, the Tigresses had little trouble as they improved to 3-0, tying University of the Philippines at the top of the league standings.

"This time we started strong in the first quarter and bumaba lang nung second quarter," UST coach Haydee Ong noted. "Hopefully, we’ll be consistent na every quarter manalo kami. We’ll play better."

The Tigresses have won their first three games by an average margin of 23.3 points. Against La Salle, they raced to a 24-4 start and never looked back.

Reigning MVP Eka Soriano knocked down three three-pointers in the final period and more buckets from Apple Maglupay, Rocel Dionisio, and Santos provided the finishing touches for the Growling Tigresses, who led by as much as 34 points by the end of the game.

The Growling Tigresses forced the Lady Archers to make 30 turnovers, which gave them 32 points. UST also had 23 fastbreak points compared to La Salle’s six.

"Alam niyo naman I'm a defensive coach kaya naiinis ako kapag hindi sila dumedepensa… Hopefully, we can sustain in our next game against NU yung depensa namin ang get another win for us," Ong said.

Soriano produced 11 points and three rebounds. Dionisio also scored 10 points and seized seven rebounds.

UST will look to win its fourth straight game this Wednesday against defending champion National University in the Adamson Gym at 9 a.m.

Luisa San Juan was the lone bright spot for Lady Archers with 14 points.

On the other hand, La Salle will seek to end its three-game rot when it faces Adamson at the latter’s homecourt this Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The Scores:

UST 91 – Tacatac 25, Santos 14, Ferrer 11, Soriano 11, Dionisio 10, Maglupay 6, Ambos 5, Bron 4, Pastrana 2, Ly 2, Villasin 1, Daganan 0, Serrano 0, Amatong 0.

DLSU (57) – San Juan 14, Binaohan 8, Sario 8, Paraiso 7, Mendoza 6, Dela Paz 4, Dalisay 4, Bojang 4, Delos Reyes 2, Villa-cua 0, Bacierto 0.

Quarterscores: 35-12, 54-36, 70-46, 91-57