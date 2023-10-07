UAAP: NU women look to stay unbeaten against UP

UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Defending champion National University and the University of the Philippines have roared to 2-0 starts in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament despite not being at full strength.

They are set to unveil their prized recruits against each other, as they clash on Sunday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion to determine who will take an early lead in the tournament.

Gilas Pilipinas Women stalwarts Stefanie Berberabe of NU and Louna Ozar of UP have already arrived in the country on Wednesday evening after a gallant campaign in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, and are already practicing with their respective teams.

Berberabe, 23, is a 'one-and-done' point guard who is coming off a stint with NAIA school Westmont College, where she made the NAIA All-American First Team thrice while setting the record for all-time games played for the school. She joins an already formidable NU core that includes Camille Clarin, Tin Cayabyab, Angel Surada, and Ann Pingol.

Meanwhile, Ozar, 19, is a true freshman who was previously part of the junior squad of the French team ESB Villeneuve-d’Ascq Lille Metropole.

Berberabe is a game-time decision for NU, according to head coach Aris Dimaunahan.

"We gave her to Gilas first so that she can be 100-percent focused on the Asian Games. Personally, I didn't want her to practice with us while she was still with Gilas because it may take its toll on her," explained Dimaunahan, who is in his second year as Lady Bulldogs coach.

"Hopefully, ma-integrate namin siya kaagad."

UP head coach Paul Ramos, on the other hand, does not see any obstacles in immediately integrating Ozar into his team that has been led by the trio of Marielle Vingno, Christie Bariquit, and Marian Domingo so far.

"Obviously, as a coach, I have to be optimistic about it, but with all these years of experience, anything can happen. She has been connected with the team right from the beginning, but still, it's all about the day itself," said Ramos.

NU is coming off dominant wins over Ateneo de Manila and Far Eastern U, winning by an average of 38.5 points. UP has also been equally impressive, scoring double-digit routs of Adamson U and UE during that span.

In the 1 p.m. game of the quadruple-header, University of Santo Tomas' prized transferee Kent Pastrana will meet an old ghost in her former school, De La Salle.

Pastrana, who was the Rookie of the Year back in UAAP Season 82 with the Lady Archers, transferred to the Growling Tigresses camp during the pandemic and has been on a tear so far in the tournament, averaging 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.5 steals to steer her new school to a 2-0 record as well.

Emotions will be high for the tilt, but the 5-foot-7 winger from Silay City is hoping that she can control them during the game.

"Excited po ako pero mag-stick pa rin ako sa sistema kung ano yung dapat kong gawin. Hindi ako magpapadala sa pressure," said Pastrana, adding that she knows that the Lady Archers' 0-2 start to the season does not reflect how good that team is.

Opening the four-game slate is the Blue Eagles aiming for back-to-back wins against the luckless Lady Falcons at 9 a.m. Capping the day's slate is a clash between neighbors Lady Tamaraws (1-1) and Lady Warriors (0-2).