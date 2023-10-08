Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - RSG Philippines denied ECHO of a new MPL Philippines record, handing the Orcas their first Season 12 loss after 11 games.

They have also secured a playoffs spot with the win, with 20 points and sitting third in the standings.

RSG Philippines banked on two dominant games, led by young jungler John "Irrad" Abarquez.

ECHO will be tied with Blacklist International for the most number of wins in a row. Blacklist first nabbed the record in MPL Season 8, when the Codebreakers, led by Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna notched their second straight title.

ECHO will be facing Minana EVOS and AP Bren, whilee RSG will face Omega and TNC Pro Team to end the regular season.