RSA congratulates Gilas, calls Asian Games champions 'heroes'

Gilas Pilipinas celebrates after their triumph in the gold medal game of the 19th Asian Games against Jordan. POC-PSC Media Pool/file

Ang also congratulates SBP, MVP

San Miguel Corp. (SMC) head honcho Ramon S. Ang said he is proud of what Gilas Pilipinas had done in the 19th Asian Games, where it ended a 61-year title drought in men's basketball.

Ang, whose SMC group intervened to help Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas with country's basketball campaign in the Asiad, described coach Tim Cone and his crew as heroes.

“No words can describe how grateful and proud we are of what you have accomplished Gilas Pilipinas! Congratulations for bringing home the Asian Games gold!” Ang said in his post on his social media accounts.

“Special thanks to our Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone for stepping up to the plate and bringing out the best in the team. You are all heroes. You have inspired our nation and showed us anything is possible.”

He also credited to SBP and its chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan for allowing the SMC group to take a more active role in Gilas's Asiad campaign.

“To the entire Gilas Pilipinas organization, partners, stakeholders and the driving force behind all of this—Mr. Manny Pangilinan—maraming salamat po at mabuhay kayong lahat!” he said.

It was Ang's outfit who lent a helping hand when SBP had trouble looking for an immediate replacement of former national coach Chot Reyes after the team's awful performance in the FIBa World Cup.

This led to the appointment of Barangay Ginebra's Cone to be the interim head coach of the national team. Also appointed as the team manager was SMC Sports Director Alfrancis Chua.

The move helped Gilas work its way through two short weeks of practice, and the hasty assembly of a national team before the Asiad.

In the end, the nationals won the Philippines' first Asian Games basketball title in six decades.

Ang's SMC group has three teams in the PBA, namely: San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra and Mangolia Chicken Timplados.