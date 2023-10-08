Road to Asian Games gold still surreal for CJ Perez

CJ Perez in action for Gilas Pilipinas against Bahrain in their first game in Group C of the 19th Asian Games on September 26, 2023. POC-PSC Media pool.

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas has lots of reasons to celebrate their gold medal victory at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The squad not only bounced back from an abysmal showing at the 2023 FIBA World Cup but also gave the Philippines its first gold in 5-on-5 basketball in 61 years.

En route to this historic win, the squad bested Iran in the tournament’s quarterfinals, outlasted hosts China in a dramatic fashion during the semifinals, and bested a familiar foe in Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in the gold-clinching match.

Looking back on their win against China, team guard CJ Perez said that the whole game felt surreal, especially with Justin Brownlee putting on a magical performance to defeat their continental rivals.

“Dream lang ata yun eh, yung nashu-shoot ni JB lahat,” the San Miguel Beermen star quipped while in attendance at an NCAA game on Sunday in San Juan City.

“Para sa bayan eh. We’re down by 18 ata? Mahirap talaga pero you have Justin Brownlee.”

“Tinulungan namin siya, dumepensa kami, at naka-shoot siya ng naka-shoot. Binigay samin ni Lord yung panalo, so sobrang swerte,” he added.

Teammate Calvin Oftana also touched on how that journey and the finals victory will forever be etched in Philippine History.

“Pagaaralan na ng mga anak namin ‘yun. Pag uusapan namin yun, ‘yung tatay mo kasama ko dun!” said the TNT Tropang Giga star.

“Nagbakasyon na, nanalo pa,” both players added.

Meanwhile, other Gilas stars also expressed their joy over their victory over their social media accounts.

“Thanks to the country, to my teammates, the coaches, and the organization for trusting me and choosing me to be part of this group. God is great! God got me! A lot of ups and downs but hey, job is done man,” penned former Ateneo Blue Eagles Ange Kouame.

“Don’t forget, specialist in championship,” the 3-time UAAP champion added.

Ginebra star Scottie Thompson mirrored Oftana’s comment on how he is excited to share this experience with his son.

“Walang hanggang pasasalamat sa guidance, Lord! Isang kwentong maiiwan ko sa mga anak ko habang buhay. "ANAK KASAMA AKO DIYAN!” Thompson wrote.

Gilas returnee Kevin Alas, on the other hand, credited this success to his strong faith.

“So much stories to tell from Day 1 but it would take all day, just really praising the Lord for every moment here,” he said.

“For me, what made this journey special and worth it was sharing the gospel and talking about the Lord with some of my teammates.”

Veteran court general Chris Ross, who has now won three gold medals with the senior quad, with the other two coming from his previous Southeast Asian Games stints, also put an emphasis on their first gold since 1962.

“61 years in the making!!!”

