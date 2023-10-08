PH ends 19th Asiad campaign with 4 gold medals

Gilas Pilipinas celebrates after defeating Jordan 70-60 in the men’s basketball gold medal match of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on October 6, 2023. PSC-POC Media Pool handout

MANILA -- The Philippines ended its 19th Asian Games campaign on Sunday, duplicating its gold medal haul in the 2018 edition of the games.

The country got a total of four gold, two silver and 12 bronze medals which put the Philippines at 17the place in the medal tally.

Men's pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena, Margarita "Meggie" Ochoa and Annie Ramirez of Brazilian Jiu-jitsu and the men's national basketball squad helped the Philippine duplicate its four-gold medal haul from the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asiad.

Boxer Eumir Marcial and wushu fighter Arnel Andal gave the country its two silvers.

The bronze medals, meanwhile, were courtesy of wushu artists, Jones Inso, Clemente Tabugara Jr. and Gideon Padua; tennis players Alex Eala, and Francis Alcantara; the Philippine sepak takraw team; cyclist Patrick Coo; Brazilian Jiu-jitsu fighter Jenna Napolis; karate’s Sakura Alforte; taekwondo’s Patrick Perez; and weightlifting’s Elreen Ando.

As expected, China topped the overall standing with 201 gold, 111 silver and 71 bronze medals followed by Japan (52 gold, 67 silver, and 69 bronze medals) and South Korea (42 gold, 59 silver and 89 bronze medals.)

Sports officials praised the Filipino athletes for their accomplishments.

“The 19th Asian Games have been an incredible display of talent and determination from our Filipino athletes. Our 4 gold, 2 silver and 12 bronze medals, partnered with the tremendous commitment of each athlete in their respective sports, have made our nation proud,” said Philippine Sports Commission chair Richard Bachmann.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino was also delighted especially with Gilas Pilipinas' golden finish.



“It’s God’s will, prayers answered,” said Tolentino.

RELATED VIDEO