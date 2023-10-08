NCAA: Hernandez plays hero anew, tows Mapua past EAC

MANILA — Paolo Hernandez delivered the goods once again as Mapua University posted its fourth win in five games,

The Cardinals etched a 73-69 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College at the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Jopet Soriano top-scored Mapua with 15 points alongside six rebounds and an assist, while Hernandez and Ferdie Asuncion delivered 11 each.

Clint Escamis and JC Recto also finished in double digits with 10 markers each.

Tied at 69 apiece late in the payoff period, Hernandez hit a stepback, mid-range jumper to create a much-needed two-point separation with only 35 ticks remaining in the game.

He then made a deflection to deny the Generals a clean look at the rim, and this was followed by a game-tying miss by Joshua Tolentino, in turn, allowing the Intramuros-based squad to seal the game after a pair of free throw makes by Escamis in the next possession after EAC fouled him.

The Generals banked on Nat Cosejo’s 23 points and four rebounds, and King Gurtiza and JP Maguilano’s 20 combined markers, with each scoring 10, but they still failed to capitalize on their early lead as they fell to 2-2.

Mapua will next battle Colegio de San Juan de Letran on Wednesday, October 11, at 4 PM at the same San Juan arena, while the Generals are up for a tough task as they lock horns with the league-leading Lyceum of the Philippines University on the same date at 2 PM.