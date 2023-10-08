NCAA: Arellano adds to Letran's woes, captures first win

MANILA – Arellano University finally cracked the win column of the NCAA Season 99 Men's Basketball Tournament

The Chiefs outlasted Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 87-80, Sunday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Felix Villarente introduced himself with 15 points, six assists, and a steal, while Troy Valencia and Jade Talampas tallied 14 and 11, respectively.

Separated by four points with under a minute left in the contest, Dominic Dayrit hit a dagger three-pointer straight to the hearts of the Knights to increase their lead, 84-77, with only 25.2 remaining in the game.

Deo Cuajao hit three free throws in the following possession to cut the lead to four, but that proved to be the closest they could get as the defending champions endured their fifth straight defeat in as many games.

Adding to the Knights’ woes are their 17 turnovers, while Arellano turned the ball over only seven times.

Kobe Monje tried to rally the Intramuros-based squad with an 18-point, 11-rebound performance alongside five assists and two steals, and Kurt Reyson fired 16 markers and seven dimes, but Letran posted their worst start to the season since 2014 when they etched out a 1-4 win-loss record.

Arellano will be facing Emilio Aguinaldo College on Friday, October 13, at 4 PM, while Letran will try to salvage their first-round campaign when they face Mapua University on October 11, also at 4 PM.

Both games are to be played at the same San Juan arena.