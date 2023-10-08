Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - TNC Pro Team will miss the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - Philippines Professional League (MPL Philippines) playoffs for the third season in a row, after absorbing a 0-2 loss against Smart Omega in round 2 of Season 12, Sunday.

TNC needed to sweep Omega to survive the series, but faltered after a couple of disastrous games.

A Penalty Zone by Nowee "Ryota" Macasa helped Omega pull away from a tight contest against TNC in Game 2, with TNC falling short of qualifying for the playoffs since Season 10.

A pick-off was all Omega needed in Game 2 to seal the series in their favor.

TNC, reeling from the absence of former captain Jomarie "Escalera" Delos Santos, revamped their team consisting of last season's substitutions.

This is a much-needed win for Smart Omega, who are still looking for crucial points to qualify for the playoffs.