MPL Philippines.

MANILA - For the third straight season, TNC Pro Team missed the playoffs in MPL Philippines.

After losing 0-2 to Smart Omega in their Season 12 bout at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati, Ben "Benthings" Maglaque looked listless as their playoff hopes dashed away.

Speaking to MPL Philippines host Mara Aquino following the loss, Benthings took time to make the situation light.

"Grand slam," he said, referring to the fact that they missed the last three seasons.

But later on, he broke down in tears.

"Phoenix Fam, wag kayong magsawang sumuporta sa'min. Wag kayong magsawang maghintay. Babalik kami sa playoffs next season. Maraming salamat," Benthings said.

TNC still have the chance to end the tournament on a high note when they face Onic Philippines, Blacklist International, and RSG Philippines.