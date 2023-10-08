Home  >  Sports

MPL Season 12: AP Bren, Blacklist lock playoff seats

AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 08 2023 08:06 PM

Courtesy: MPL Philippines
MANILA - AP Bren and Blacklist International have already locked their MPL Season 12 playoff seats after Sunday's games. 

AP Bren rode on two dominant yet objective-centric matches to secure the top 2 spot behind unbeaten ECHO. Behind them are Blacklist International, who have secured their own playoffs spot with 19 points. 

AP Bren amassed a 4,100 gold swing by the 17th minute, before making the final push 3 minutes later, after a lengthy Lord dance. The Hive never looked back after that. 

Game 2 became dominant in favor of AP Bren, who racked up a whopping 12,500 gold lead before finishing the series in the 21th minute of the last salvo. 

Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo nabbed double MVP honors in the game that boooked them a playoffs spot. The results also mean Blacklist will also secure their playoffs spot. 

AP Bren will face Omega, who are hanging by a thread in the playoff race, and reigning champions ECHO, who are looking to end their season with a perfect record. 

