Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - After a misclick that cost them an earlier series, John Darryl "Irrad" Tuason used it as a motivation to bounce back and played the game of his life when he led RSG Philippines to the 2-0 win against ECHO.

The win denied the Orcas of MPL history, as they were unable to exceed the record for longest win streak held by Blacklist International in MPL Season 8.

"Yung sa nangyari kahapon naramdaman ko na na-disappoint ako sa sarili ko and hiyang-hiya ako sa mga kakampi ko. Pero noong okay naman sila, inaassure pa nila ako, gumaan ang pakiramdam ko and okay na ako. Sabi ko: babawi na lang ako bukas," Irrad told the media.

"Thank you din kay Coach Panda dahil binigyan niya ako ng mga option para bumawi."

1rrad was cleaning his phone using a hand warmer during the drafting phase when he accidentally picked Aldous during their loss against Minana EVOS. His teammates, however, rallied behind him and tried to make the situation light.

“He was using his hand warmer to clean it a bit and then it just clicked right away. That’s it, disaster happens," head coach Brian "Panda" Lim told reporters last October 8.

At the time, the Aldous failed to secure any objectives. With his teammates rooting for him and making light of the situation, 1rrad managed to bounce back after leading RSG Philippines to the sweep against the Orcas.

"Yesterday, after we lost against Minana, daming regrets sa team, lalo kay 1rrad. Sabi ko sa kaniya, ‘you have to options na, either you’re gonna let this drag you down tapos tomorrow ganun pa rin yung performance mo or you come back stronger than eve para makabawi not only to yourself, to your teammates, and also to the fans and audience who came to see you," Coach Panda said.

RSG Philippines already secured the fourth playoffs seat in MPL Season 12, after ECHO, AP Bren, and Blacklist International.