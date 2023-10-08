Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Clarense "Kousei" Camilo led Cambodian powerhouse SeeYouSoon to their first world championship in 2 years, after a 4-3 win against CFU Gaming.

With the series tied 3-3, a double kill by Kusey gave SeeYouSoon the opening to make the final push in the tight contest, denying CFU a chance to reverse-sweep the series.

Michael "MPTheKing" Endino, who was denied of numerous opportunities to join a Cambodian team, will also savor a title of his own.

SeeYouSoon last appeared on the world stage during the M3 World Championships in Singapore, and faltered early in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asian Cup in 2022, when it was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This will also be the second time a Filipino player will lead Cambodia in the world stage after John Michael "Zico" Dizon and Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara lead Burn x Flash to their first title.

SeeYouSoon will take home $16,000 or around P900,000 -- the lion's share of a $40,000 prize pool.