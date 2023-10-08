Home  >  Sports

ANC

MLBB: Kousei leads Cambodia's SeeYouSoon to first M-series appearance in 2 years

AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 08 2023 09:12 PM

Courtesy: MPL Philippines 
Courtesy: MPL Philippines 

MANILA - Clarense "Kousei" Camilo led Cambodian powerhouse SeeYouSoon to their first world championship in 2 years, after a 4-3 win against CFU Gaming.

With the series tied 3-3, a double kill by Kusey gave SeeYouSoon the opening to make the final push in the tight contest, denying CFU a chance to reverse-sweep the series. 

Michael "MPTheKing" Endino, who was denied of numerous opportunities to join a Cambodian team, will also savor a title of his own. 

SeeYouSoon last appeared on the world stage during the M3 World Championships in Singapore, and faltered early in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asian Cup in 2022, when it was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. 

This will also be the second time a Filipino player will lead Cambodia in the world stage after John Michael "Zico" Dizon and Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara lead Burn x Flash to their first title. 

SeeYouSoon will take home $16,000 or around P900,000 -- the lion's share of a $40,000 prize pool. 

Read More:  SeeYouSoon   Kousei   Cambodia   MPTheKing   MPL Cambodia   esports   gaming  