MANILA — Lyceum of the Philippines continues their hot start at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Pirates survived a late-game scare from San Beda University, 67-62, at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball on Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

A balanced attack from the Intramuros-based squad was the key for the Pirates, with McLaude Guadana putting up 12 markers, three rebounds, and two assists, and Renz Villegas scoring 11 markers and five boards, as they led the four players of LPU who tallied at least 10 points.

Enoch Valdez and John Barba also scored 10 points each, while Shawn Umali finished with nine points and 12 boards.

Jacob Cortez had the chance to tie the game after he was rewarded with a trip to the charity stripe with still 35 seconds left in the fourth frame, but the 5-foot-11 guard missed his two attempts, and this resulted in a Valdez slam that widened LPU’s lead once more, 66-62.

This allowed the Pirates to secure their sixth straight win in as many games, while San Beda, on the other hand, will be falling to 3-2 in the standings.

Cortez delivered 23 markers, three assists, and three steals for the Red Lions.

LPU’s next assignment will be Emilio Aguinaldo College on Wednesday, October 11, while San Beda is scheduled to face Jose Rizal University on Saturday, October 14, at 9:30 AM.

The scores:

LYCEUM 67- Guadana 12, Villegas 11, Barba 10, Valdez 10, Umali 9, Penafiel 5, Bravo 3, Montano 3, Omandac 2, Versoza 2, Cunanan 0, Moralejo 0, Aviles 0

SAN BEDA 62- Cortez 23, Puno 8, Cuntapay 8, Andrada 7, Jopia 5, Payosing 4, Alfaro 3, Gonzales 2, Visser 2, Gallego 0, Tagle 0

Quarterscores: 16-18; 38-37; 54-46; 67-62

