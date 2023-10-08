Action between FEU and UE in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion on October 8, 2023. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Josee Kaputu was in foul trouble but Far Eastern University still had enough to take down University of the East, 63-53, in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament on Sunday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

It was a bounce-back win for the Lady Tamaraws, who improved their record to 2-1, tied with National University and Ateneo de Manila University for third to fifth spots.

"At least kahit papaano tumaas din ang level. Kasi from La Salle, down sa second game kaagad NU. Parang nadown yung confidence nila eh, sabi ko bawiin natin ulit kasi kailangan natin ng kumpyansa," said FEU head coach Bert Flores.

Kamba Kone's and-one gave the Lady Warriors a 47-46 lead early in the fourth frame but Jaina Del Prado, Queenie Aquino, and Congolese student-athlete Josee Kaputu strung together 11 straight points for the Lady Tamaraws' 57-47 advantage with just 3:09 remaining.

After Kaputu's jumper that restored FEU's margin to 10, she was called for a technical foul for taunting. It was her fifth foul.

Del Prado had 13 points and six rebounds while Kaputu, who was averaging 27.0 points during the first two games of the season, still finished with 13 points.

"Laging sinasabi sa amin nila coach na huwag kami laging umasa sa foreign student-athlete namin. Like ngayon yung nangyari sa game na foul trouble si Josee, nasa amin ng locals para mag step up," said Aquino, who added 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

It was a highly-physical game that saw a brief skirmish during the second quarter. It resulted in technical fouls being called on FEU's Joanna Nagma and UE's Trixie Burgos while unsportsmanlike fouls were handed to Aquino (FEU) and Paulina Anastacio (UE) due to a rebounding scuffle in the second quarter.

The Lady Warriors slipped to 0-3, seeing their skid get extended to 26 games dating back to the first round of Season 82.

Malienne big Kone was the lone UE player in double figures with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams will be back on Wednesday at the Adamson Gym. FEU will battle undefeated University of the Philippines, while UE will face streaking Ateneo de Manila University.

The Scores:

FEU 63 - Del Prado 13, Kaputu 13, Aquino 12, Ong 8, Delos Santos 8, Caringal 5, Salvani 4, Manguiat 0, Nagma 0, Antonio 0, Paras 0, Lopez 0, Cabahug 0, Pasilang 0.

UE 53 - Kone 12, Pedregosa 9, Delig 9, Anastacio 7, Lorena 6, Paule 5, Burgos 2, Dela Rosa 2, Ronquillo 1, Ruiz 0, Del Carmen 0.

Quarterscores: 21-14, 34-29, 44-42, 63-53.