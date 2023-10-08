'God brought Justin to PH,' says ex-PBA import Paul Harris

Justin Brownlee practices with Gilas Pilipinas ahead of the 19th Asian Games in Pasig City on September 14, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- Former PBA import Paul Harris paid tribute to naturalized player Justin Brownlee for helping Gilas Pilipinas nab the Asian Games gold medal in basketball that eluded the country for the past six decades.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Harris cited that Brownlee has attributes that led to him being one of the most beloved imports in the PBA.

"What makes me proud is Justin's off-court demeanor, his love for the Filipino fans, the community, and most importantly the country," said Harris, whom Brownlee replaced as Ginebra import in 2016.

He cited that other imports may have been more talented than Brownlee, but success got into their heads, hurting their longevity in the PBA.

"I have seen many players over the years come to other countries to play basketball and they average 40 and 50 points, but don't last or win because sometimes it gets to their head," he said.

"Many players overlook the importance of adjusting to the country you're in, but Justin excelled at it quickly."

Harris came was supposed to lead the Gin Kings in the 2016 PBA Governors' Cup. But he got injured with a fracture in his thumb, forcing coach Tim Cone to look for an immediate replacement.

That's where Brownlee came in.

Paul Harris briefly played for Barangay Ginebra in 2016 before he suffered an injury, leading the Gin Kings to tap Justin Brownlee as his replacement. PBA Images/File.

"Some say I brought Justin to the Philippines, but that's not true. God brought Justin to the Philippines. He helped Ginebra clinch its first championship in 2016 in years and went on to win many more championships. That's a testament to his hard work and dedication," said Harris.

"As a fan of the Philippine since 2011, when I first arrived in the Philippines, seeing Justin lead the Philippines to gold in the Asian Games brings immense joy. Much respect and blessings to you, Justin! 🇵🇭🏀 #PhilippinesBasketball."