EJ Obiena celebrates after winning the gold medal in men's pole vault in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. POC-PSC Media Pool/file

Asian Game champion pole vaulter EJ Obiena thanked his supporters for backing him up in his bid to become one of the world's best.

During his homecoming in his alma mater Chiang Kai-shek College, where he spent his elementary and high school years, he credited the sports heroes that came before him.

One of those heroes was the late great Pinay track star Lydia de Vega.

De Vega, who last won the country's gold in athletics 37 years ago before Obiena's title conquest in Hangzhou, was his source of inspiration and motivation to succeed.

“I stand on the shoulder of a titan,” said Obiena.

“I probably wouldn't have been so focused on winning if we didn't have the Asian sprint queen in Lydia de Vega.”

Obiena said De Vega was one of the Philippine legends that paved the way for his success.

“She is one of the people who brought attention to athletics,” he said.

De Vega, who was one of the most beloved sports icons of the Philippines, passed away last year due to cancer.