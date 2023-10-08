Courtesy: MPL Malaysia

MANILA - He may have not qualified for a world championship spot, but Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto will be taking home one of the biggest recognitions in MPL Malaysia.

Demonkite, who is now with RSG Malaysia, took home the regular season MVP award, after leading the team to the top seed. He is only the second import to win the top individual honor after Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol took home the award in MPL Indonesia.

The Malaysian Kingslayers, however, faltered early in the MPL Malaysia Season 12 playoffs, after being hailed as the title contenders and the biggest prospect to represent the country in the M5 World Championships held in the Philippines.

RSG Malaysia ends their campaign at 4th place.

Demonkite transferred to RSG Malaysia from RSG Philippines, after resting in MPL Season 11. While in the Philippines, he became MPL Season 8 best MVP.