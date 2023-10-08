Ange Kouame to play for Chartres Metropole in France

Ange Kouame in action for Gilas Pilipinas against Iran during the 19th Asian Games at the Zhejiang University Zijingang Gymnasium, Hangzhou, China on October 3, 2023. PSC-POC Media Pool

MANILA — Angelo Kouame will be playing professional hoops in Europe.

The 6-foot-11 former Ateneo De Manila University star will be suiting up with UB Chartres Metropole, a team in the French league Nationale Masculine 1, the team announced early September.

“We are pleased to announce the arrival of Ange Kouame who comes to us from the Philippines. He will join the #teamccbm. We can't wait!” they penned.

Kouame, who is a former UAAP MVP and Rookie of the Year, was vital in Gilas Pilipinas’ gold medal victory at the men’s 5-on-5 basketball tournament of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

He put up 14 points, 11 rebounds, five steals, and two blocks in the Filipinos’ win against Jordan, which was reminiscent of his dominant run in Katipunan.

A three-time UAAP champion, Kouame will be joining Chartres who is one of the many squads that currently post a 2-2 record in the league.

The Ivory Coast-born Kouame, who received his Filipino citizenship in 2021, previously joined the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the 2023 William Jones Cup.