The UP Fighting Maroons in action against the FEU Lady Tamaraws in UAAP Season 85. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons believe they are making progress towards their goal of building a winning culture in their women's basketball program.

For the first time since 2015, the UP women's team has put together a winning streak. Their 73-56 triumph against Far Eastern University on Saturday morning was their second straight victory of UAAP Season 85.

For UP coach Paul Ramos, it's not a goal they set for themselves at the start of the season, but it's something they will happily take.

"A winning streak is far from aming wini-wish," said Ramos. "Basta sa amin we're just playing each game the best that we can and hoping that we can get the win. Kung may streak, that's good. Kung wala, wala sa amin yun."

Not since Bea Daez sparked UP to a four-game run in Season 78 have the Fighting Maroons put a winning streak together. This is also the first time that they have beaten the Lady Tamaraws since the second round of Season 79.

Ramos is thrilled with the win but the coach also warns that they are just at the start of their journey towards their goal. UP is coming off a one-win campaign in Season 82; they have not reached the women's Final 4 since Season 71.

"It's not the win that we're really trying to get here in our season, it's really the culture of winning," Ramos explained. "It's been a while since we had a winning record."

"As you know, psychology is a very big part of sports and I feel we're still in the transition phase," he added. "Unti-unti, every time we win, it builds up to our belief and solidifies our belief that we can win ball games."

"However it can, we will learn how to find ways to be in the position to win."

With this goal in mind, Ramos is hoping that he can fast-track the development of his players. Eight members of the UP roster are rookies, and even their veterans are playing heavy minutes for only the first time in their UAAP career.

Their top-scorer in their comeback against FEU, Kaye Pesquera, is a first-year player. She had 20 of her 22 points in the second half to fuel the Fighitng Maroons' rally.

"I think the talent is there, the skills is there. As I've said, psychology is a big part," Ramos said. "So pagka nawalan ng loob ang mga bata hindi lumalabas yung mga skill sets."

"I'm just really glad that we're learning every step, and during the process, we get some wins, hopefully we can get into the Final Four," he added.

