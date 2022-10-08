UAAP: UP rallies past FEU for 2nd straight win

UP's Kaye Pesquera puts up a jump shot against FEU in their UAAP Season 85 women's basketball game. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines (UP) turned things around in the second half to take a 73-56 triumph against Far Eastern University, Saturday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Fighting Maroons got 22 points from rookie Kaye Pesquera to overhaul a 35-26 halftime deficit and grab their second straight win of the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament.

This is UP's first winning streak in women's basketball since Season 78, when a team led by Bea Daez won four consecutive games. This is also their first win over the Lady Tamaraws since the second round of Season 79, when the Fighting Maroons pulled off a 46-44 upset.

"It's a very big morale boost, because FEU is also a contender," UP head coach Paul Ramos said after his team improved to 2-1 in the tournament. "Matagal-tagal na kaming hindi nakakapanalo sa FEU."

The tide turned for FEU when Camille Taguiam had to be carried off the court due to an injury with 8:23 left in the third quarter. The Lady Tamaraws scored four points upon her exit, but faltered soon after while Pesquera waxed hot.

UP ended the third period on a stunning 24-3 run to enter the final period with the lead, 50-45. Pesquera gave the Fighting Maroons the lead for good, scoring back-to-back layups to break a 43-all deadlock after a split at the line by FEU's Danica Pacia.

It was all UP in the fourth period, as they outscored the Lady Tamaraws 23-11. Pesquera nearly matched FEU's entire output in the second half, with 20 points to the Lady Tams' 21.

Rizza Lozada added 11 points for the Fighting Maroons, who scored 25 points off FEU's 28 turnovers in the game.

Kyla Go led the Lady Tams with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Shane Cunanan had 10 points and nine boards. Taguiam had six points in 14 minutes before being helped off the court in the third frame.

The Lady Tamaraws fell to 1-2 in Season 85.

The scores:

UP (73) -- Pesquera 22, Lozada 11, Domingo 8, Sanchez 6, Bariquit 6, Jimenez 6, Maw 5, Vingno 5, Tapawan 2, Larrosa 2, Rivera 0, Gonzales 0, Cruz 0.

FEU (56) -- Go 14, Cunanan 10, Delos Santos 6, Taguiam 6, Pacia 5, Jumuad 4, Salvani 4, Aquino 3, Obien 3, Lopez 1.

Quarterscores: 15-18, 26-35, 50-45, 73-56

