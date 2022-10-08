UAAP: Adamson pulls away from UE for first win

Joem Sabandal top-scored for Adamson against UE. UAAP Media.

MANILA (UPDATED) - Adamson University secured its first victory of UAAP Season 85 after pulling away for a 74-61 triumph against the University of the East, Saturday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum.

A 12-3 run to start the fourth quarter gave the Falcons a double-digit lead, 61-48, and they got big baskets down the stretch from Vince Mabuhos to fend off any UE attempt at a comeback.

The Soaring Falcons improved to 1-2 in the men's basketball tournament, as the season host finally grabbed a win after dropping their first two assignments. The Red Warriors, meanwhile, failed to build on their upset of Far Eastern University in their previous game; they also have a 1-2 record.

Joem Sabandal had 16 points, while Jerom Lastimosa earned Player of the Game honors after putting up 11 points and seven assists with no turnovers in 24 minutes. Magbuhos added nine points, while center Lenda Douanga went 4-of-4 from the field for nine points and seven rebounnds.

"It feels good to win. That's something that all teams look for at the start of each tournament. So hopefully we could follow it up. 'Yun naman ang goal," Adamson head coach Nash Racela said after their win.

"It's nice that we were able to handle UE, who we feel has a very high confidence right now," he added.

The Soaring Falcons surged to a 23-9 lead and were up by as much as 17 points, but big man LA Villegas helped UE recover in the second quarter. The Red Warriors trimmed the deficit to seven points, 38-31, entering the break off two free throws by Kyle Paranada.

Abdul Sawat would end the third period with a three-pointer that got UE within four points, 49-45. But the Falcons made sure that they would not collapse this time around: a free throw by Sabandal sparked a 12-3 run for Adamson, capped by a Sabandal and-1 for a 61-48 lead with six and a half minutes left.

UE got within nine off two free throws by Nico Paranada with 3:10 to go, 67-58, but Magbuhos scored five straight points including a triple off a pick-and-pop with Lastimosa for a 72-58 spread with just 2:10 to play.

The Red Warriors couldn't make headway from there, and suffered a further blow when veteran swingman Harvey Pagsanjan sustained an apparent right ankle injury with less than 30 seconds to go.

Villegas finished with 15 points while Calvin Payawal made four three-pointers en route to 12 points for UE. Kyle Paranada, after torching Far Eastern University for 25 points in their previous game, was held to eight points on 1-of-8 shooting.

The Scores:

ADAMSON 74 -- Sabandal 16, Lastimosa 11, V. Magbuhos 9, Douanga 9, Manzano 6, Hanapi 6, Colonia 5, Yerro 4, Flowers 4, Torres 2, Barcelona 2, Jaymalin 0, Barasi 0, W. Magbuhos 0, Fuentebella 0.

UE 61 -- Villegas 15, Payawal 12, K. Paranada 8, Pagsanjan 7, Sawat 7, Stevens 6, N. Paranada 4, Tulabut 2, Alcantara 0, Remogat 0, Antiporda 0, Beltran 0.

Quarters: 23-9, 38-31, 49-45, 74-61.