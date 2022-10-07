UAAP: Adamson eyes breakthrough win against UE

Adamson guard Jerom Lastimosa. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University looks to break into the win column in UAAP Season 85 when it plays the University of the East (UE) on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Falcons have dropped their first two games of the men's basketball tournament, both in painful fashion. They failed to complete a comeback against University of Santo Tomas (UST) on opening day, falling 69-60. Against defending champions University of the Philippines (UP) last Wednesday, they lost grip of a double-digit lead and absorbed an 87-78 overtime loss.

"We just have to want it," Adamson coach Nash Racela said after they fell to 0-2. "That's something that we need to learn -- winning ball games, getting wins."

"That's the same story as last bubble, 'di ba? We put ourselves in a good position, but 'pag dikdikan, kailangan kunin namin. Today, that's where we failed. That little push, na just wanting it, kahit na sagad na sagad na," he added.

Adamson will play a UE squad that is brimming with confidence after ending a 15-game losing streak. The Red Warriors completed a 76-66 upset of Far Eastern University (FEU) on Wednesday for their first win since 2019.

Still, head coach Jack Santiago warned that his players cannot be too happy with themselves, especially as they are up against an Adamson team that is hungry for victory.

"Just because of the win, the tendency is to relax. We cannot afford that," said Santiago. "Sa morale, andiyan pa rin ang Adamson, with a good coaching staff. We need to prepare for them."

Jerom Lastimosa remains the marked man for the Falcons, after the point guard fired 25 points on top of six assists in the loss to UP. For UE, Kyle Paranada will look to build on his career-best 25-point outing against the Tamaraws.

Game time is at 2 p.m. at the Big Dome.

Capping off the double-header on Saturday is the showdown between the UP Fighting Maroons and the FEU Tamaraws, with the defending champions eyeing a third straight win.

UP has won its first two games in cardiac fashion, each time rallying from double-digit deficits to outwork their opponent in the end. FEU, for its part, has struggled in losses to Ateneo de Manila University and UE.

Tip-off is at 4 p.m.

Catch replays of UAAP Season 84 games via the UAAP Varsity channel on iWantTFC, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.