UAAP: Adamson barges into win column with UE rout

Adamson's Dindy Medina in action against UE. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson Lady Falcons scored their first win of UAAP Season 85 in impressive fashion, routing University of the East 97-69 at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday morning.

It was Adamson's first win in the women's basketball tournament after dropping their first two assignments. Dindy Medina starred for the Lady Falcons, scoring 18 of her 23 points in the second half while adding four steals, two rebounds, and an assist.

Rose Ann Dampios added 15 points, while Angela Alaba had 10 points in 10 minutes to help the Lady Falcons come away with the big win.

"We are happy but nothing to celebrate much, kasi it's just our first win," said Adamson assistant coach Brian Gorospe, who continues to call the shots for the Lady Falcons in lieu of head coach Ewon Arayi.

"Itong win na 'to, babawiin namin for next games namin. Hopefully, we get that second win against FEU," he added.

The Lady Falcons established control right from the start, pulling away 33-9 after the opening frame. They were comfortably ahead, 59-27, at the half but UE made a run in the third quarter, much to the dismay of the Adamson coaching staff.

"Lumalabas 'yung maturity ng team eh. We really need to work on that, kasi nakita naman natin na hindi talaga pwede mag-relax," said Gorospe.

Unfortunately for the Lady Warriors, the deficit proved too big for them to overcome, and they fell to their third straight defeat of Season 85.

Kamba Kone led UE with 17 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 39 minutes, while Joyce Terrinal added 16 points. The Lady Warriors shot just 31.1% from the field and allowed Adamson to make over 52% of their attempts.

The Scores:

ADAMSON 97 -- Medina 23, Dampios 15, A. Alaba 10, Catulong 8, Ornopia 6, Adeshina 6, Flor 5, Etang 5, Padilla 4, Carcallas 4, Meniano 4, De la Cruz 3, E. Alaba 2., Tano 2, Agojo 0, Dumelod 0.

UE 69 - Kone 17, Terrinal 16, Paule 11, Silva 8, Lorena 7, Anastacio 5, Sajol 5, Gervacio 0, Caraig 0, Nama 0, Ordas 0, Zamudio 0.

Quarters: 33-9, 59-27, 75-50, 97-69.

