Filipinas goal-keeper Olivia McDaniel in action against Costa Rica. Photo courtesy of the PFF.



There are plenty of things to work on, particularly on offense, but Alen Stajcic was still pleased with the performance of the Philippine women's national football team in their friendly against Costa Rica on Saturday.

The Filipinas snatched a 1-1 draw after Katrina Guillou scored deep into extra time at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto.

It capped another stout defensive performance from the World Cup-bound squad, which saw them rebuff several attempts by Costa Rica in the first half before Olivia McDaniel was finally beaten by Priscilla Chinchilla in the 57th minute.

But the Filipinas did well to prevent a second goal from the hosts, before Guillou grabbed the tying goal with the final kick of the match.

"Ninety minutes of our courage, hard work, lot of resilience," Stajcic said of his players. "Defensively, I thought we were very good with limited possession in the game."

After being pressed back for most of the first half, the Filipinos played more aggressively in the second and repeatedly threatened the Costa Rica goal. They had a chance to score in the 52nd minute when Carleigh Frilles won a free kick right at the edge of the box, but Tahnai Annis' attempt was well dealt with.

Stajcic said that the Filipinas still have more work to do on offense, especially against sides like Costa Rica that are also going to feature in next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

"Our ability to keep the ball and pass the ball was not good enough tonight. We have to work really hard on that to improve our team," he said. "Work on our first touch and our passing, if we're gonna compete with good teams like this on their home, teams that are going to the World Cup."

"We've said it many times, we know how much more harder we have to work, especially on the ball," he added.

Nonetheless, it was another step forward for the Filipinas who are set to make their World Cup debut next year.

"I'm really proud of the spirit of the group, the hard work of the group," said Stajcic.

