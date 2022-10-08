SSL: UE cruises past San Beda in 4 sets

Photo from Plus Network's YouTube channel

MANILA -- The University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors showed might despite third-set hiccups against the San Beda University (SBU) Lady Red Spikers at the Shakey's Super League Saturday.

The Lady Warriors worked a convincing 25-8, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19 over the Lady Red Lions at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Ja Lana led UE with 19 points, featuring 17 attacks, to help her team improve to 2-1 in Pool A. Meanwhile, San Beda slid to 0-2.

An off-the-block spike of UE gave them an 8-4 advantage before they zoomed in to a 13-5 gap after a quick hit from Lia Pelaga.

Dara Nieva made it an 11-point separation for the Lady Warriors with a crosscourt spike, 19-8.

San Beda went for a last effort ditch, 18-23, capped by Angielou Castillo's attack but an outside hit from the Lady Red Spikers punctuated the game.