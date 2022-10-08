Photo from Plus Network's YouTube channel

MANILA – The De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers bucked a slow start to pummel their sister school College of St. Benilde (CSB) at the Shakey’s Super League Saturday.

The Lady Spikers drubbed the NCAA Season 97 champions Lady Blazers, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum to stay undefeated after two outings.

Meanwhile, St. Benilde dropped to 0-2 in Pool D behind La Salle and the FEU Lady Tamaraws (2-1).

Angel Canino proved why she is one of the highly touted players in this year's rookie class as she registered 12 points, built on seven attacks, three aces, and two blocks.

The Lady Spikers zoomed to a 5-1 lead, capped by an ace of veteran Jolina dela Cruz in the third set.

An error from CSB gave La Salle an initial 11-6 breather but the Lady Blazers tried to trim the gap as Cloanna Mondonedo scored her own service ace, 9-11.

Alleiah Malaluan joined the scoring party for DLSU, going for an off-speed hit to make it 15-11 in the third frame.

After staying closer to the Lady Spikers 15-17, CSB allowed their opponent to widen the gap once again with an error from Mycah Go, 15-19.

Thea Gagate’s power tip forced coach Jerry Yee to sue for time down the stretch as La Salle pulled away in the match, 21-16.

A strong down-the-line spike of Leila Cruz and a block by Malaluan ended the match.