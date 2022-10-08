PVL: Cignal gives Akari rude welcome

From PVL.ph

Cignal shrugged off a slow start before handing debuting Akari a 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-16 beating in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex on Saturday.

American import Tai Bierria spearheaded the HD Spikers' fightback with 20 points on 17 attacks, 2 kill blocks, and an ace.

She also had 9 digs that made up for the absence of Ria Meneses and Jerrili Malabanan.

Glaudine Troncoso came off the bench with 12 points, while Roselyn Doria added 13 points. Gel Cayuna delivered 5 points and 4 aces on top of 23 sets.

“Of course I’m so happy sa performance niya,” Cignal head coach Shaq Delos Santos said of their guest player.

“Sabi ko nga sa kanya marami pa kaming kailangan i-improve, marami pa kaming kailangan trabahuhin. Malayo pa, malayo pa yung performance ng team namin talagang kailangan pumukpok pa kami and trabahuhin pa namin talaga ng 101 percent,” he said.

“Very thankful especially kay Lord. First win and not too good of a game for us but syempre mas magpe-prepare pa kami. Marami kaming natutunan so maghahanda pa kami sa next game namin."

Akari had a good start with their Olympian import Priscilla Rivera anchoring their offense.

But the HD Spikers dug deep and took advantage of the Power Chargers' miscues.

Rivera finished with 20 points on 17 attacks, 2 aces, and a block. Erika Raagas added 16 points.