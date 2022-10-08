Platinum through to PBA 3x3 quarterfinals

Terrence Tumalip and Platinum Karaoke will head to the quarterfinals of Leg 4. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Platinum Karaoke swept its assignments in Pool C to clinch a quarterfinals berth in Leg 4 of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2, Saturday at Robinsons Malabon.

The quartet of Terrence Tumalip, Nico Salva, Raphael Banal, and Yutien Andrada downed Purefoods TJ Titans, 16-13, and then followed it up with a 15-9 victory over Leg 2 winner Cavitex Braves.



Previous leg champion Meralco also advanced to the next round by topping Pool A with a similar 2-0 record.

Alfred Batino starred for the Bolts as they defeated NorthPort, 18-17, and Barangay Ginebra, 18-13, one after the other to remain on track of winning back-to-back leg titles.



J&T and Pioneer Elastoseal Katibays had also booked the two quarterfinal berths in Pool B after dealing Blackwater back-to-back losses.



The Express turned back the Red President, 18-16, while the Katibays ousted Blackwater behind a 21-17 win.



The four other quarterfinals berth are still being contested as of press time.



Those in solid contentions with a single victory to show were TNT and San Miguel in Pool D, and NorthPort in Pool A.



Still with a chance to advance despite a single loss are Barangay Ginebra (Pool A), Cavitex and Purefoods (Pool C), and Terrafirma (Pool D).



The knockout stage is set for Sunday, with the champion team bringing home the P100,000 prize money.