Phoenix spread its wings in the second half to derail NLEX, 111-97, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Philsports Arena on Saturday.

Jayvee Mocon, Tyler Tio and Kaleb Wesson played triumvirate in the Fuel Masters' win while snapping the Road Warriors' 2-game streak.

Tio connected on 5 treys and finished with 26 points, while Mocon added 23 markers.

Wesson had a double double of 22 points and 21 rebounds to go with 7 assists to give Phoenix its first win in 4 starts.

They spoiled Frankie Lim's coaching return as NLEX came crashing to a 2-1 record.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.