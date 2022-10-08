NCAA: Letran fends off Perpetual Help for back-to-back wins

MANILA, Philippines -- Colegio de San Juan de Letran survived a late charge by Perpetual Help for a 70-67 win in the NCAA Season 98 tournament, Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Fran Yu and Brent Paraiso each scored 13 points, but it was big man Louie Sangalang who paved the way for the Knights' triumph.

Sangalang scored six of his 12 points in the final six minutes of the game before fouling out with two minutes to go.

His final layup with 3:32 left made it 68-61 for the Knights.

But a booming triple by Jielo Razon with 55.5 seconds to go made it a one-possession game, 70-67, and the Altas forced a pair of misses on Brent Paraiso to get the ball back with just 17 seconds remaining.

Unfortunately for Perpetual Help, Razon's last-ditch triple was way off the mark as time expired, giving the Knights the hard-earned win.

This was the second consecutive triumph for the Knights, giving them a 5-3 win-loss record.

Razon had 20 points in a losing effort, while Kim Aurin added 13 points. The Altas saw their two-game winning run come to an end as they dropped to 4-4.

The Scores:

LETRAN 70 -- Paraiso 13, Yu 13, Sangalang 12, Caralipio 6, Reyson 6, Javillonar 5, Ariar 4, Santos 3, Monje 3, Olivario 3, Bojorcelo 2, Miclat 0, Guarino 0.

PERPETUAL 67 -- Razon 20, Aurin 13, Nitura 8, Abis 7, Barcuma 6, Ferreras 3, Roque 3, Omega 2, Boral 2, Egan 2, Martel 1, Cuevas 0, Flores 0, Nunez 0.

Quarters: 21-14, 36-34, 52-55, 70-67.