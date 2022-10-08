Lyceum downs EAC in Shakey's Super League debut

Photo from Plus Network YouTube channel

MANILA — The Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Lady Pirates opened their Shakey’s Super League campaign on a high note after a four-setter win against the Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) Lady Generals.

The Lady Pirates bounced back from a third-set collapse to fend off the Lady Generals, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum Saturday.

Joan Doguna led Lyceum with 14 points, built on 11 attacks and three aces, to barge into the win column in Pool B.

Johna Dolorito uncorked a series of attacks to hold a 12-9 lead over EAC in the fourth frame. But the Lady Generals tallied their own mini rally to move closer, 12-13.

A through-the-block hit from EAC tied the knot at 14. Doguna kept the Lady Pirates going in the ensuing plays, including a crosscourt spike for a 19-17 lead.

A service error from the Lady Generals and a single block by Dolorito put the Lyceum at match point, 24-20.

Lyceum (1-0) and EAC (1-1) are joining the undefeated UST Tigresses (2-0), Adamson Lady Falcons (1-1), and San Sebastian Lady Stags (0-2) in Pool B.

