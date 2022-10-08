Lady Tamaraws spoil Letran’s first game in SSL

Photo from Plus Network's YouTube channel

MANILA – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws took their second win at the Shakey’s Super League at the expense of the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Lady Knights.

On Saturday, the Lady Tamaraws overwhelmed the debuting Lady Knights, 25-12, 27-25, 25-15, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

FEU improved its record to 2-1 while the Lady Knight are tied with College of St. Benilde (0-1) in Pool D.

Jean Asis paced FEU with 10 attacks and a block.

A push from Gill Gallo gave FEU an 8-6 advantage, heading to the first technical timeout in the third set.

Julianne Monares and Asis conspired for the scoring barrage for the Lady Tamaraws to stretch their lead to double digits, 15-5.

Letran also committed several errors to further widen the gap, 19-6. They Lady Knight, however, responded with a 5-0 spurt to trim their deficit to 11-19 but Asis, once again, halted their run.

Barbie Jamili showed her power in the frontline as she scored FEU’s last three points, including an emphatic game-winning spike.