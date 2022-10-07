La Salle seeks back-to-back wins in Shakey's Super League

De La Salle University will aim for a second straight win victory when it meets De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) on Saturday in the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship at Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Lady Spikers aims to boost their chances of advancing to the next round by getting past the Lady Blazers in their 3 p.m. encounter.

La Salle previously leaned on veterans Jolina Dela Cruz, Alleiah Malaluan, and Fifi Sharma when they hacked out a five-set win against rival Far Eastern University, 25-13, 19-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-8, last week.

But the Lady Spikers will be face a hefty challenge against the reigning NCAA champions Lady Blazers.

CSB is looking to rebound from opening day loss to the Lady Tamaraws, 20-25, 26-24, 25-19, 22-25, 11-15.

The Lady Blazers will be leaning on Mycah Go, Gayle Pascual, and Jade Gentapa to boost their quarterfinals campaign.

In the other games, Lyceum of the Philippines and Emilio Aguinaldo College will clash at 10 a.m.

FEU will will square off against Colegio de San Juan de Letran at 12:30 p.m. while the University of the East and San Beda University will duel at 5:30 p.m.

