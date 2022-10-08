The Philippine women's national football team ahead of their friendly against Costa Rica. Photo courtesy of the PFF

(UPDATED) Katrina Guillou scored at the death, and the Philippine women's national football team salvaged a 1-1 draw against Costa Rica in a thrilling friendly at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica on Friday (Saturday morning in Manila).

Guillou pounced on a spilled ball by Costa Rica goal-keeper Priscilla Tapia and poked it into the net with what was essentially the last kick of the game.

Her clutch goal gave the Filipinas a late equalizer against the hosts, ranked 37th in the world by FIFA. It was a meeting between two teams that are headed to next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand.

"Ninety minutes of our courage, hard work, and a lot of resilience. So defensively, I thought we were very good with limited possession in the game," Philippines coach Alen Stajcic said after the game. "I'm really proud of the spirit of the group, the hard work of the group."

Here's the goal by @guillouk6 that gave the @PilipinasWNFT a draw against Costa Rica! pic.twitter.com/sZFH8bIIAL — Camille B. Naredo (@camillenaredo) October 8, 2022

Priscilla Chinchilla had given Costa Rica the lead in the 57th minute, beating Olivia McDaniel with a strike to the upper right corner. The Filipinas had held firm until that moment, with McDaniel rebuffing several attempts in the first half to send the match into the break at 0-0.

The Filipinas had a solid chance in the 52nd when Valeria del Campo was shown a yellow after fouling Carleigh Frilles at the edge of the box. Tahnai Annis had a straight line to the goal, but her attempt was easily collected by the Costa Rica 'keeper.

In the 88th, a good cross by Annis off a corner was not met cleanly by the Filipinas in the box, allowing Tapia to collect the ball. It looked as though Costa Rica would hold on for the win, but McDaniel's free kick off a Michelle Montero foul reached the box.

Tapia blocked the initial tap-in attempt from the Filipinas but couldn't control the ball, leading to Guillou's equalizer in the 93rd minute.

"Honestly I think we came out a lot better in the second half. We put them under more pressure, we were getting in behind. We gave them harder times to find their way out of the back," said Guillou, who plays club football for Piteå IF in Sweden.

"We knew it was just a matter of time, and we just kept pressing, and they were getting a little tired. We were all there for that one last push, and we were able to put it away," she added.

This was the Filipinas' first match since September 6, a 1-2 loss to New Zealand in a friendly in California.

The Filipinas will play Costa Rica again on October 11, with details on the venue and kick-off time to follow.

