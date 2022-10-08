B.League: Kiefer shines in Shiga's OT win over Niigata

Kiefer Ravena in action for the Shiga Lakes. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kiefer Ravena was instrumental in the Shiga Lakes' 96-88 overtime win over Niigata Albirex BB in the 2022-23 B.League season, Saturday at the Ukaru-chan Arena.

The Filipino guard had 10 points, eight assists, and a steal in 32 minutes as the Lakes grabbed their first win of the season.

Ravena assisted on Yusei Sugiura's jumper with 1:31 to play that gave Shiga an 88-85 lead, then later found Teppei Kashiwagura for the dagger 3-pointer that made it 94-88 for the Lakes.

Kai Toews led the way for the Lakes with 25 points and seven rebounds, while Ivan Buva added 21 points and nine boards.

Shiga improved to 1-2 in the season.

Meanwhile, Ray Parks helped the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins improve to 3-0 in the season, as they claimed a 94-72 triumph over the Ryukyu Golden Kings at Dolphins Arena.

Parks came off the bench to score 11 points on top of two assists and a rebound in 20 minutes.

The Dolphins were led by Takumi Saito, who had 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting along with six assists, three boards, and three steals.

It was the first loss of the season for the Golden Kings, who got 18 points from Josh Duncan. Their Filipino import, veteran Jay Washington, went scoreless in a two-minute stint.

In a battle between teams with Filipino imports, Thirdy Ravena's San-En NeoPhoenix emerged victorious over Dwight Ramos' Levanga Hokkaido, 76-57.

Ravena was limited to five points on 2-of-7 shooting in 18 minutes, but four other players scored in double-digits for the NeoPhoenix.

Kosuke Kanamaru led the way with 17 points, while Yante Maten just missed out on a double-double with 15 points and nine boards.

Ramos was the lone bright spot for Levanga, with 15 points, five steals, four rebounds, and two assists in 30 minutes.

San-En improved to 1-2 while Hokkaido fell to 0-3.

Justine Baltazar and Matthew Wright did not play for the Hiroshima Dragonflies and the Kyoto Hannaryz, respectively, in their games on Saturday.



