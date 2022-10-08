Jordan Heading of the Nagasaki Velca. (c) B.LEAGUE



Jordan Heading bucked a poor shooting night to help Nagasaki Velca claw their way back from a double-digit hole and defeat the Kagawa Five Arrows in overtime, 90-81, in the second division of the B.League on Saturday at the Nagasaki Prefectural Gymnasium.

Heading missed all of his six attempts from long-range but still finished with nine points, six assists, four rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes for Nagasaki.

They had to recover from a 17-point deficit against Kagawa, with Matt Bonds scoring the game-tying layup with 11 seconds left in regulation for an 81-all count.

It was all Nagasaki in overtime, and Heading contributed an assist on a three-pointer by Masaya Karimata that gave them an 87-81 lead inside the final two and a half minutes.

Bonds led the way for the Velca with 20 points and seven rebounds, while Pablo Aguilar had a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Nagasaki improved to 2-1 after winning its home debut. Kagawa fell to 1-2 as they continue to play without their Filipino import, Roosevelt Adams.

Meanwhile, Greg Slaughter made his debut for the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka last Friday, going scoreless in a minute and 22-second stint against the Ehime Orange Vikings. They lost that game, 87-78.

Slaughter bounced back with four points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals but Fukuoka still dropped an 80-76 decision to the same Vikings team.

Kobe Paras, another Filipino in the second division, did not play in Altiri Chiba's 89-86 defeat to the Yamagata Wyverns.

