Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar (25) in action as Gilas Pilipinas battle the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia national team during the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

Once the youngest player in the national team program, Japeth Aguilar has now become Gilas Pilipinas squad’s most senior member.

The current Barangay Ginebra San Miguel star is ready to embrace the new role.

“I had to remind myself that I’m the oldest and I need to set a good example for these young guys, just like what the previous Gilas members did for us. I have high respect for those guys who were ahead of me,” said the 6-foot-9 athletic forward.

Aguilar wants to lead by example and he hasn’t missed Gilas’ practice sessions since the training started three weeks ago.

Aguilar looked back at the time when he started in the program.

In 2008, he was among the chosen players to play full time for the Smart Gilas Pilipinas team created to represent the country in major international tournaments.

Among his peers were future PBA stars Chris Tiu, Marcio Lassiter, Mark Barroca and JVee Casio.

When Gilas Pilipinas decided to bring back PBA players, Aguilar joined the 2013 Gilas Pilipinas team which made history of returning to the World Cup for the first time in 40 years.

He became a mainstay of the national team program that played in different window events, the gold-medal-winning SEA Games squad, the second World Cup, and remained a consistent fixture until now.

Aguilar can only look back at that long journey he had with the Philippine men’s basketball team.

“It feels good when you represent the Philippines,” said Aguilar. “Reflecting on the times I’ve played for Gilas, I’m now the oldest player here. I’m 35 years old. After me, I think it’s (naturalized candidate) Justin Brownlee, who is 33.”

Aguilar looks forward to representing the Philippines in the World Cup for the third time.

He is also excited to share the court with a mix of young and veteran cagers.

“Actually, yung mga players ngayon, they’re really ahead of their time na talaga, which is really good for Philippine basketball,” said Aguilar.

“At their young age, you can rely on them. Ang kailangan lang nila talaga is support. Just trust the process. If you see the individual players now, you’re going to see bright future for Philippine basketball. Look at Kai Sotto, representing us in Australia and played against NBA players.”