Photo from Asian Volleyball Confederation

Rebisco men’s team suffered a straight-sets defeat against the Iranian Super League champion Sirjan Foulad, 25-15, 25-22, 25-5, to open its campaign at the 2021 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championships in Thailand Friday.

After losing the opening set, Philippines showed more grit in the second frame, thanks to back-to-back hits by Jao Umandal and Mark Alfafara to put Rebisco within two points, 20-22.

Rebisco moved a point closer in the set after Umandal’s two consecutive attacks made it 22-23, but the Filipinos committed errors down the stretch to give the set to Iran.

The Philippines, however, totally collapsed in the third set, falling 9-0 early on as the Iranians displayed strong net defense that denied Rebisco’s attacks almost instantly.

Nico Almendras put the team on the scoreboard with a crosscourt hit. However, the team did not find the spark for a possible run, dropping to a 2-16 deficit.

Iran scored back-to-back aces for an overwhelming 24-4 advantage.

The Philippines will face the AGMK of Uzbekistan on Saturday.