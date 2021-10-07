Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates with champagne on the podium after winning the F1 Russian Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom on September 26, 2021. Maxim Shemetov, pool via Reuters

The Formula 1 Rolex Turkish Grand Prix returns to the Formula 1 calendar on Sunday.

The race at Intercity İstanbul Park will be broadcast to domestic F1 fans via Tap DMV, which will air the action through its sports linear channel Premier Sports.

The Turkish Grand Prix produced one of the most dramatic races of the 2020 season, with Lance Stroll getting his first pole position before Lewis Hamilton secured his seventh driver title.

Filipino fans will also get a close up view of another title race — between Great Britain’s Hamilton and the Netherlands’ Max Verstappen.

Hamilton is chasing an historic eighth driver championship, while Verstappen is looking to bag his first.

With 7 races of the 2021 Formula 1 season left, Hamilton leads Verstappen by a mere two points.

The Turkish Grand Prix was part of the F1 calendar from 2005-11 and returned in 2020. Last year's race at Istanbul Park was a chaotic rain-hit affair, yet Hamilton put in one of his greatest drives to win.

Premier Sports will be available with more than 100 local cable providers, including SkyCable. For more information about the channel, log on to www.tapdmv.com.

