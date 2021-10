TNT Tropang GIGA took a 2-1 series lead with a 115-98 demolition of San Miguel Beer in Game 3 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal duel on Friday at Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Texters were never threatened by the Beermen, and led by as much as 25 points.

All five TNT starters dished out double-digit outputs, led by Roger Pogoy with 26 points.

(More details to follow.)