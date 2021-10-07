PBA: SMB’s Romeo says he feels he’s getting rhythm back

Photo from the PBA website

Despite being highly productive in Game 2 against TNT Tropang Giga, San Miguel Beer's prolific scoring guard Terrence Romeo believes he has yet to reach his peak this season.

Romeo shared his thoughts having sustained injuries twice already this year.

"Unti-unti bumabalik ’yung timing ko sa game," Romeo said after scoring 24 of his 26 points in the second half. The Beermen beat TNT 98-96 to level their semis series 1-all.

"Naka-2 injury ako ngayong conference, kaya sinusubukan kong i-maintain (condition), pero ’yun nga kapag nai-injure ako, nawawala na naman yung timing ko," said Romeo, who recently came back from an Achilles injury he sustained late in the elimination round.

Before that he also suffered a hyperextended knee in San Miguel's season debut that sidelined him for almost a month

Beeermen head coach Leo Austria has made sure Romeo will stay injury-free by limiting his minutes.

