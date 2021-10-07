The International's group stages kicked off in Bucharest, Romania on Thursday, with Dota 2 fans all over the world anticipating the event after being delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five Filipino players who joined international teams took on the challenge to be the world's best in the Dota 2 professional scene, including:

"Abed" Azel Yusop of Evil Geniuses

Djardel Jicko "DJ" Mampusti of Fnatic

"Karl" Jayme of T1

Carlo "Kuku" Palad of T1

Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto of Fnatic

With all our matches completed for the day, here's a look at the current standings after Day 1 of Group Stage. ✨ #TI10 pic.twitter.com/nKIqgFJtnq — The International (@dota2ti) October 7, 2021

The Group A teams played 3 series on the first day at Arena Nationala.

Included in the group are Invictus Gaming, OG, Virtus.pro, Evil Geniuses, Team Undying, Alliance, T1, Team Aster, and Thunder Predator.

Group B consists of PSG.LGD, Elephant, Vici Gaming, beastcoast, Fnatic, Team Secret, Quincy Crew, SG esports, and Team Spirit. They are also expected to play 3 series matchups on Friday.

Day 1 concluded with a 3-way tie for first place in Group A.

Two-time Aegis champs OG, Singapore Major winners Invictus Gaming, and Virtus Pro all won twice and drew once Thursday, while Abed's Evil Geniuses ranked fourth after losing to IG in their last series.

Chinese esports powerhouse PSG.LGD secured solo first place in Group B, which tallied no losses on the first day.

Meanwhile, T1, the squad of Kuku and Karl, should bounce back in Day 2 as they fail to secure a single win.

Fnatic, Raven and DJ's team, have two series draws across the scoreboard.

The top esports teams in the world will continue to compete for the highly sought Aegis of Champions and the record-breaking $40-million prize pool.