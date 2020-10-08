WATCH: Lakers legend Byron Scott toasts wife to celebrate Philippine heritage

Three-time NBA champion and former NBA coach of the year Byron Scott greeted his Filipino wife through social media to celebrate Philippine Heritage Month.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player was shown offering a toast to wife Cecile, drinking a local beer while counting to three in Tagalog.

"I want to wish my wife @cecegutierrez4 and the beautiful country that she came from, a very happy “Philippine Heritage Month”! I can’t wait to visit your islands again and wear my pretty fly “Barong Tagalog” dress shirt again!

#isa #dalawa #tatlo #123 #philippines #wbw #barongtagalog #itsmorefuninthephilippines #filipinoheritagemonth," Scott wrote.

Scott is best remembered for his playing years with the "Showtime" Lakers in the 1980s, before he went to coaching, including 3 years calling the shots for the Lakers between 2014 and 2016.