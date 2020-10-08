UAAP: UST taps Manansala as new head coach - reports

University of Santo Tomas (UST) is set to name Jinino Manansala as the new head coach of the Growling Tigers, according to multiple reports.

Manansala will replace embattled coach Aldin Ayo, who resigned from the post in the wake of the Sorsogon bubble controversy and has since been banned by the UAAP.

He was a part of Ayo's coaching staff who resigned with him last month. Manansala was also supposed to handle the UST Tiger Cubs program.

Manansala played for UST in the early 2000s and was the head coach of Saint Clare College of Caloocan, which competes in the NAASCU and the PBA D-League.