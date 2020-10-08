Phoenix Suns coach believes Kai Sotto can start PH pipeline to NBA



MANILA, Philippines -- Kai Sotto is widely expected to be the first homegrown Filipino player to make it to the NBA, after the 7-foot teenager decided to forego college and play in the G League earlier this year.

For Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, Sotto's journey to the league might just open the floodgates for more Filipinos to make it to the NBA.

"I think anytime you have one or two guys break through, and you just continue to work and continue to have the enthusiasm and the environment, at some point you could end up being like Canada," Williams said in a recent appearance on NBA Republika Huddle, presented by NBA Philippines.

Williams, who coached New Orleans from 2010 to 2015, noted that Canada was not always the hoops powerhouse that it is now, despite its proximity to the United States.

"There weren't that many Canadians who have pushed themselves to the level of high-level college players," he said.

At the start of the 2019-20 season, Canada was the most represented country in the league outside of the US, with 16 Canadians in the opening night rosters of NBA teams. Also, six Canadians were selected in the 2019 NBA Draft, the most by a non-US country. This included RJ Barrett, who was picked third by the New York Knicks.

During the NBA's restart in the Orlando bubble, Canadian guard Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets became one of the breakout stars with his high-scoring ways and clutch performances.

"It's just starting to happen like every year," Williams said of the influx of Canadians into the NBA. "But it started with one or two guys back in the day, and it got Canada obviously looking at American players, but they also saw guys that grew up the same way they did, came to the same gyms that they did, and now believe that they can."

This, too, can happen with the Philippines, the coach said. Sotto may be the first, but other Filipinos can follow in his footsteps and represent the country in the biggest basketball league in the world.

"I think if you guys continue with your programs and camps and seeds of fundamentals, just staying with that, now that you have a few examples, you might end up having your own pipeline, and that's exciting," said Williams.

"Think about your country having 10, 12, 15 guys in the NBA, how cool would that be?"

While no homegrown Filipino has yet to play in the NBA, the country is still well-represented in the league.

Fil-Am guard Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz has played for the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games, while Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra traces his roots to San Pablo, Laguna, where his mother Elisa hails from.

