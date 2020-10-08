PH kickboxing group eyes better performances in 2021 events

MANILA, Philippines -- After a strong showing in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, the Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas (SKP) is looking forward to more success for its athletes in 2021.

Aside from the 2021 SEA Games in Vietnam, SKP also plans to compete in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) that is scheduled for May 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand. They will also participate in the World Kickboxing Championships.

"Ito ang tatlong major events na gusto nating salihan para naman po magkaroon ng Manny Pacquiao ang kickboxing," said Atty. Wharton Chan, the secretary-general of the SKP, during an appearance on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

"Ibang-iba po kasi ang kickboxing, napaka-exciting po siya kasi hindi lang may suntok, of course, meron din pong sipa. At saka wala pong masyadong clinching ito, talagang bakbakan po," he said.

The organization was bolstered by the performance of their athletes in the 2019 SEA Games, where Team Philippines won three gold medals, two silvers, and a bronze. They were second in the kickboxing medal table, just behind Vietnam with four golds.

The response of the crowd at the Cuneta Astrodome also lifted the spirits of the kickboxers and gave the federation more confidence, said Chan.

"First time po itong ginanap sa SEA Games, pero napakadami pong audience, at talagang nagsisigawan po 'yung mga fans natin. Lalo na 'pag nagbabakbakan," he said.

Chan is upbeat about the Filipino athletes' chances in the SEA Games and at the AIMAG -- particularly if the organizers will include musical forms in the kickboxing program.

Last year, the Philippines staged full contact, kick light, and kick low events, but Chan is hopeful that Vietnam will add the non-contact, musical forms events. The Asian Kickboxing Confederation is already lobbying the organizing committee to include the events.

"Itong musical forms din po sana, inaasahan na magbigay din po sa atin ng gintong medalya," said Chan. "Kasi alam po natin, napakagaling po ng Pilipino sa showmanship, just like in the name of Miss Agatha Wong of wushu, ang dami po nating ganyan."

"I believe magiging medal-earning event po ang musical forms for Philippines," he added.

As for the kickboxers who represented the country in last year's SEA Games, Chan warned that they cannot be complacent as the federation will hold a tryout as to who can suit up for next year's competitions.

"We're holding possible tryouts again next year. Best of the best, sabi nga ni coach Mark Sangiao," Chan said. "So abangan po natin. Magbigay po sila ng kanilang galing sa larangan ng kickboxing para naman po tayo naman mag-top sa next SEA Games."

