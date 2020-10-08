PBA: Slaughter wishes Japeth ‘luck’, as Ginebra plunges into bubble action

Greg Slaughter apparently met up with former teammate Japeth Aguilar before the latter headed to Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga to join the rest of Barangay Ginebra.

Slaughter, supposedly in a sabbatical from the PBA, wished his fellow big man luck before the league restarts Sunday.

Slaughter posted a picture of their meeting on Instagram with the caption: “Good luck in the bubble, brother.”

Aguilar, the last Ginebra player to arrive at the PBA bubble, replied: "Thanks, brother. Hope to play with you soon."

He reached Quest Hotel Thursday, which gave him enough time to clear the PBA's 2-day quarantine policy before their game on Sunday.

Slaughter, who is dealing with a contract issue with Ginebra, recently returned to Manila after several months abroad.