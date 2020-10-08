PBA: LA Tenorio may miss Ginebra's opening game after appendectomy

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio is currently in isolation at the Quest Hotel, after arriving at the PBA's bubble in Clark, Pampanga on Wednesday.

The veteran is recovering from an appendectomy that he had to undergo nearly two weeks ago, which caused the delay in his arrival to the bubble.

It also puts at risk his "Iron Man" streak in the PBA, as Tenorio is unsure if he can play in the Gin Kings' conference-opener on Sunday against the NLEX Road Warriors.

"I'm still recovering from my appendectomy procedure na ginawa almost two weeks ago," said Tenorio on "2OT" Wednesday night, as he made his first public statement following the operation.

"So far getting better kaya I decided na rin to come here kasi I'm pretty sure naman makakahabol naman dito sa game," he added.

The appendectomy was the first ever major operation that Tenorio has had to undergo. A five-time PBA champion, Tenorio has never missed a game in his career, having played in 641 straight games since he was drafted by San Miguel in 2006.

That record streak is now at risk of being snapped as Tenorio has yet to receive clearance from his doctor to play on Sunday.

"Siguro, medyo hindi ko rin alam ngayon, day-to-day ako ngayon eh. Hindi ko alam kung aabot ako ng Sunday," he said.

"But I'll definitely be okay probably in a week," Tenorio assured. "I just have to recover lang my game shape, my body, kasi bumagsak talaga, kasi hindi ka nakakain, hindi ka nakakagalaw."

Tenorio has been advised by his doctor that he is already in the second stage of the healing process. He plans to start training again by Friday or Saturday, and hopes to join Ginebra in a full practice by Monday.

"So I might miss a game pero ang importante naman is how we finish this conference," he said.